Death of George Floyd: What's happened so far in Derek Chauvin's murder trial

Though it only began March 29, the trial has already been fraught with emotional testimony from key witnesses.
Here are some of the major moments so far. Check back daily for updates to this story.
Keep in mind that during the trial, there may be video played as evidence that may include explicit language.
Day 1 - Prosecution gives opening statement: Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors Chauvin "didn't let up, he didn't get up."
Day 1 - Defense gives opening statement: Attorney Eric Nelson argues Chauvin arrived to assist officers struggling to get Floyd into a squad car
Day 1 - Jurors shown witness video
Day 2 - Off-duty firefighter testifies: 'There was a man being killed' Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen wept on the stand as she recalled being blocked from helping Floyd.
Full video: Off-duty firefighter cross-examined by defense
READ MORE: Derek Chauvin trial live coverage: Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd returns to stand
Day 2 - Teen who recorded George Floyd video testifies: Darnella Frazier says Floyd was 'begging for his life'