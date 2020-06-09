George Floyd

LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- While tragedy surrounded George Floyd's death and the tense protests that resulted around the country, his funeral service in his hometown of Houston today attempted a shift of celebration.

The service is underway at The Fountain of Praise church, a place of worship that Floyd's family attended when he grew up.

While more than 6,300 people waited in long lines and in the heat to pay their respects at Monday's public visitation, only several hundred invited guests, some asked to wear white by the family, were allowed to attend what Pastor Remus E. Wright called "a celebration" of the 46-year-old.



"In the tradition of the African American church, this will be a home-going celebration!" said co-pastor and Remus' wife, Mia K. Wright, as the service began.

"You know what that means. That means foot-stomping, toe-tapping, shouting 'Hallelujah,' praising God," Pastor Remus added.

READ MORE: George Floyd to be taken by horse carriage to final resting place

The service is expected to last several hours.

The widespread impact of Floyd's death, which was captured on cellphone video and played out everywhere, was indeed signified by the people who attended. Beyond friends, family and politicians from his hometown, notable figures spanning politics, sports and entertainment are in the sanctuary.

PHOTOS: Remembering George Floyd across Houston as he is laid to rest in his hometown

Ahead of the service, a partial list of invited guests was released, which included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Houston rappers Slim Thug and Paul Wall, and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is paying for the funeral services for Floyd.

Since the service got underway, people including Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum were spotted in the congregation.

After the conclusion of the funeral service, a procession has been planned to a private burial in suburban Pearland, just outside of Houston.

Floyd will be transported in a horse drawn carriage where he will be buried next to his mother.

No media is invited to that portion of today's events. The family is requesting total privacy when they lay Floyd to rest.

SEE ALSO: Statement shirts and masks worn by mourners at Floyd's viewing

