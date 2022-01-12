Judge agrees to delay state trial for 3 former Minneapolis cops in George Floyd death

The video above is from a CNN exclusive interview with seven jury members who opened up about how the Derek Chauvin trial impacted their lives and explained the light-bulb moment they had prior to reaching the verdict.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill in an order Monday told attorneys to agree on a new date that is within one year, and to inform the court by Sunday. Cahill said if they cannot agree, the trial will remain set for March 7.
Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Both their attorneys and prosecutors sought to delay the start because the three first have a federal trial on Jan. 20 on allegations that they violated Floyd's civil rights while acting under government authority.
Derek Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison last year on murder and manslaughter charges for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and eventually went limp. Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Black man as he was on the ground. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Lane held down Floyd's legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.
Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to a federal count of violating Floyd's civil rights during the May, 25, 2020, arrest.
The killing, which was captured on video, galvanized protests against police brutality around the U.S. and beyond.
