George Floyd's brother joins Toni Preckwinkle, former NBA player to unveil Cook County violence prevention funding effort

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced plans for reopening county offices under her.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- George Floyd's brother and a former NBA player joined Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to unveil a Cook County violence prevention funding effort Friday afternoon.

Former NBA player and activist Stephen Jackson to joined Preckwinkle at the Austin Peoples Action Center on Chicago West Side.


George Floyd's brother also spoke at the event, according to organizers.

The effort comes as President Donald Trump announced a new federal anti-crime initiative Wednesday afternoon. The initiative is aimed at combating violence in American cities, including expanding a federal law enforcement presence in Chicago.


There will be hundreds of federal agents sent to Chicago to fight crime, Trump said.
Trump spent much of his "help is on the way" announcement Wednesday zeroing in on Chicago crime statistics, rattling off death tolls and killing records set and broken.
