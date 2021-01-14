Health & Fitness

George Foreman comes out swinging against COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- George Foreman, the retired two-time heavyweight boxing champion, is coming out swinging against COVID-19 and doubts about the vaccine.

Foreman is teaming up with UTHealth to outline facts about the doses and will be vaccinated during a Thursday afternoon event.

The effort comes after a new report from the Episcopal Health Foundation that outlines disparities in health care access in Black and Hispanic communities, according to a statement from UTHealth. The lack of access has contributed to more deaths from the virus and has cost billions of dollars, according to the report.

RELATED: Experts fear COVID-19 vaccine supply chain could lead to more delays

"This vaccine is for everyone and I'm proud to receive it in the heart of the city with people who make the city work," Foreman said in a statement. "Just like I knocked out Joe Frazier, now science is knocking out COVID to become the champion."
