Rep. George Santos bringing former firefighter who worked at Ground Zero to State of the Union

The allegation is from a would-be male staffer who says the disgraced congressman sexually harassed him over a week ago.

NEW YORK -- As federal and state investigations continue into embattled Long Island Congressman George Santos, he revealed he will bring a guest to the State of the Union.

The video in the media layer is from a previous report.

Santos will bring a former firefighter who did rescue work at Ground Zero as his guest on Tuesday.

The freshman Republican representative is already under scrutiny over a web of lies -- possibly including his own mother's death being tied to 9/11.

Santos officially extended an invitation two weeks ago and confirmed it in a statement on Monday.

The guest, Michael Weinstock, once ran as a Democrat for the NY-3 House district that Santos now represents.

Weinstock said he is currently being treated from a neurological condition stemming from his time as an emergency worker and is attending to raise awareness of the needs of those like him.

"I am honored to be attending my first State of the Union Address and to hear the President defend his abysmal policies that continue to hurt our country," said Congressman Santos. "Most importantly, I am grateful for Michael to join me as my guest, but also united in our quest to address the issue of the World Trade Center Health Program to cover neuropathy for the men & women who suffer as a result from the dust that came from the World Trade Center. Michael's story is one of heroism, but also one as a survivor who is advocating not just for himself but for fellow firefighters, and medical emergency responders."

ALSO READ | The saga of Rep. George Santos: Inside his many fabrications, exaggerations, and embellishments

Weinstock, a lawyer, told the New York Times that after he told his law firm that he would attend the State of the Union with Santos, they let him go.

"It is an honor to attend President Biden's State of the Union and I am greatly appreciative that Congressman Santo invited me as his guest. I have travelled to Washington to bring attention to firefighters with neuropathy. This is an issue that transcends politics and speaks to my heart," Weinstock said. "I am a proud Democrat and Congressman Santos is equally proud to be a member of the GOP. Tonight, however, we speak with a unified voice, and we encourage the World Trade Center Health Program to include neuropathy as a "covered condition."

The announcement comes amid Santos' claims that his mother died because of a connection to September 11. Santos wrote in a tweet in 2021 that "9/11 claimed my mother's life..."

In an archived version of his campaign website, he said that his mother worked in the South Tower of the World Trade Center and survived the terror attack but died "a few years later."

Today, his website states that his mother died from cancer but does not disclose if it was related to 9/11 and being exposed to Ground Zero.

ABC News has obtained the documents showing Rep. Santos' mother, Fatima Devolder, was not in New York during the September 11 attacks as he previously claimed.

MORE: Veteran who claimed George Santos stole money for his dying dog says FBI has reached out to him

Meanwhile on Monday, there was the largest turnout yet of protesters demanding that Santos resign.

"At the heart of it, the one thing people people expect in those that they elect is that they are who they say there are," said Rahna Epting, the executive director of MoveOn.

MoveOn is a grassroots public policy advocacy group that organized a petition they delivered with more than 108,000 signatures calling for Santos to step down. Over 1,000 of those signatures are in his district.

"There is a massive lack of trust and New York 3 deserves more than George Santos and it's time for him to go," Epting said.