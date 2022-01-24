shooting

Several wounded in shooting in Germany; residents asked to avoid area near Heidelberg University

Police had asked residents to avoid Neuenheimer Feld area where Heidelberg university located
BERLIN -- A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theater in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university is located.

RELATED: US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university's press office declined to give any details on the incident and referred all queries to police.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun violenceshootingu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in CA
19 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
22 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
1 hurt in I-290 shooting in Oak Park: ISP
TOP STORIES
Storm forecast to drop 1-3 inches of snow on Chicago area | Radar
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
6 found dead inside Milwaukee home, authorities say
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in CA
22 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Little Village mourns girl, 8, killed in shooting
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
COVID mandate draws protestors rallying against proof of vaccination
$6M worth of cocaine laced with fentanyl seized in Wisconsin
Chicago Weather: AM snow, mostly cloudy Monday
More TOP STORIES News