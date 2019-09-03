Getaway driver in 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee murder pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years

CHICAGO -- The getaway driver in the murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges Tuesday.

Kevin Edwards, who was the last of the three men arrested and charged in the assassination-style killing of the grade-schooler, will serve a 25-year-sentence - the low end of the 20- to 60-year prison term possible if he were convicted at trial, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In court Tuesday, Edwards admitted that he had driven alleged gunman Dwright Boone-Doty to Dawes Park the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2015, and waited with Corey Morgan in a black Ford Edge as Boone-Doty lured Tyshawn into an nearby alley, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Tom Darman said.

After Boone-Doty shot Tyshawn in the head, Edwards and Morgan drove him away from the scene, Darman said.

Edwards will have to serve 100% of his prison term, but will get credit for the nearly three years he has been jailed while awaiting trial.

The plea deal does not specify whether Edwards is required to testify against Boone-Doty and Morgan when they go to trial.

Jury selection for Boone-Doty and Morgan is scheduled for Monday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greshamchicagochicago shootingsentencinggang violencetyshawn leeshooting
RELATED
Man who illegally bought gun that killed 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee gets 4 years in prison
3 charged in murder of Tyshawn Lee set for April trial
No bail for 3rd man charged in Tyshawn Lee murder
3rd man arrested in Tyshawn Lee murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
CPS students go back to school as threat of teacher strike looms
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Hurricane Dorian before and after photos
25 bodies found after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island, Calif.
Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources
Airlines cancel hundreds of flights in Chicago due to passing storms
Show More
Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening
Hurricane Dorian grows in size as it moves toward US
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found in closet
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Bears unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field
More TOP STORIES News