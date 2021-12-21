trial

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jury finishes first full day of deliberations

She faces up to 70 years in prison
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
EMBED <>More Videos

Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations

NEW YORK -- The jury deliberating at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial finished its first full day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict, having asked to review the testimony of three of four women who said they were teens when the British socialite aided financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing them.

The Manhattan federal court jury requested the transcripts less than an hour after resuming deliberations in a large room where they could spread out for coronavirus safety reasons. At day's end, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan reminded them to keep their masks on, except while eating.

The jury had begun deliberating late Monday, working less than an hour before going home after closing arguments consumed most of the day.

The jury is deciding whether Maxwell, 59, assisted her former financier boyfriend in the sexual abuse of teenage girls from 1994 to 2004. Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed the girls, making them feel that sexualized massages of Epstein were normal behavior.

RELATED | Maxwell, Epstein were 'partners in crime,' prosecutor says

Maxwell's lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 as he awaited his own sex trafficking trial.

The transcripts requested by the jury pertain to the testimony of two women who testified anonymously as "Jane" and "Carolyn," along with the testimony of Annie Farmer, who has spoken publicly about her experiences with Maxwell and Epstein.

Farmer, a 42-year-old psychologist, was the only one of four accusers who used her full, real name on the stand. She testified that Epstein held her hand and touched her inappropriately at movies in New York and New Mexico and that Maxwell touched her breasts during a massage in New Mexico when she was 16.

She also said Epstein climbed into bed with her and pressed himself against her before she fled to a bathroom until he left her room.

SEE ALSO | Ghislaine Maxwell family seeking food, soap for sister as trial continues

Her mother testified that Epstein told her that Farmer's trip to New Mexico would be with a group of up to 25 "academically gifted" high school students chaperoned by Maxwell, his "wife." In reality, though, Farmer was the only student there - and Epstein and Maxwell were never married.

Jane said she was 14 when she met Maxwell and Epstein, and alleged that the pair fondled her together. Carolyn testified about what prosecutors called "a pyramid of abuse" encouraged by Maxwell, in which girls would recruit underage victims for Epstein to abuse.

Maxwell has been held without bail since her July 2020 arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citysexual misconducttrialssex traffickinghuman traffickingsex crimejeffrey epsteintrialsex offendersex abuse against childrensex assaultsex offensesexually assaultsex abusesexual assaultchild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell says it's making progress
Citing COVID, judge prods Ghislaine Maxwell jury to work longer hours
Wife of Chicago dealer tied to El Chapo says US gave her immunity deal
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News