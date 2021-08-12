Weather

Gibson City, Illinois hit with over 9 inches of rain in 6 hours: 'The entire town's flooded'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Gibson City, Illinois, is dealing with massive flooding after it was hit with hours of rain Thursday.

ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra played a radar loop that showed storm after storm hitting the small town in Ford County, which is about 115 miles southwest of Chicago.

"Doppler radar estimates about 9.5 to 10 inches of rain fell just over a six-hour period," Dutra said.



Illinois State Police say all state routes into town are closed, but it's not just streets that are flooded.

"I've got three foot of water in my backyard and it's flooding into the house. It's only happened in about an hour-and-a-half's time that it took to flood my backyard," resident Richard March said. "The entire town's flooded."

People had to be taken by boat from their homes and a Decatur TV station reported rescues had to be made from a flooded senior center.
