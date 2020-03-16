Many Americans unaware of unused gift cards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you know half of Americans are sitting on unused gift cards and unused store credit?
You may have unused money sitting in your wallet. ABC7 Consumer Investigator uncovers just how much Americans may waste.
According to BankRate.com, the average American is holding onto $167 of unused gift cards and store credit. It represents $21 billion in wasted gift cards, all of it sitting there waiting to be used.
So you may want to check your wallets and your junk drawers.
