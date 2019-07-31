Gilberts man fired AK-47 towards I-90 because people were laughing: prosecutors

KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A Gilberts man faces felony charges after he allegedly fired his AK-47 rifle towards Interstate 90 Sunday because people were laughing outside his home in the northwest suburb.

Steven Mendoza, 24, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, the Kane County state's attorney's office said.

About 2 a.m., Gilberts heard six-to-eight people laughing in his neighbor's yard and got angry, prosecutors said. He then fired 14 shots from his rifle in the air towards the intersection of I-90 and Illinois Route 72 near his home.

Mendoza's bail was set $10,000, prosecutors said. Kane County Associate Judge Linda Abrahamson demanded that Mendoza surrender his guns if he posts bond.

Mendoza is next due in court July 31.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
