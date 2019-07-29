Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?

GILROY, Calif. -- Four people, including the suspect, died and more than a dozen were injured during a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Here's a look at what the annual event is all about about.


  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual festival celebrating Gilroy's most abundant crop: garlic.

  • The food festival is held at Christmas Hill Park about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.

  • People attending can buy food cooked with garlic, garlic cooking demonstrations, and multiple stages for live music.

  • The three-day festival ran from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

  • The festival began in 1979. This year it marked its 40th anniversary.

  • 4,000 volunteers work to make the Gilroy Garlic Festival a success. It features only California-grown garlic.

  • One of its most famous foods is garlic ice cream.

  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival benefits local charities and nonprofit groups.

  • Weapons of any kind, alcohol, bottles, cans, glass are prohibited.



Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
1 dead, passengers stranded after Amtrak train derails in University Park
Police: Family of 3-year-old shot in face says they found child with gun
Families send off 400 Illinois National Guard members deploying to Afghanistan
Police say 'inconsistencies' exist in claims of another gator in Humboldt Park
Fallen officers honored during Ride to Remember
Police: Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states
Show More
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Property Auction: Unclaimed local items available for viewing online
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation
More TOP STORIES News