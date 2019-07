Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual festival celebrating Gilroy's most abundant crop: garlic.



The food festival is held at Christmas Hill Park about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.



People attending can buy food cooked with garlic, garlic cooking demonstrations, and multiple stages for live music.



The three-day festival ran from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.



The festival began in 1979. This year it marked its 40th anniversary.



4,000 volunteers work to make the Gilroy Garlic Festival a success. It features only California-grown garlic.



One of its most famous foods is garlic ice cream.



The Gilroy Garlic Festival benefits local charities and nonprofit groups.



Weapons of any kind, alcohol, bottles, cans, glass are prohibited.



GILROY, Calif. -- Four people, including the suspect, died and more than a dozen were injured during a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival . Here's a look at what the annual event is all about about.