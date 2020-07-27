Bishop Ford Expressway shooting critically injures girl, 10 months; $10K reward offered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-month-old girl is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway on Chicago's South Side.The girl was shot while in the back seat of a northbound car on I-94 at 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.The driver heard a single gunshot at 11:15 a.m., and then noticed the infant was injured, state police said.The girl was driven to Roseland Hospital, Chicago police said, then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital for further treatment, where she is in critical condition.As of 7 p.m. her aunt said her condition had been stabilized and she was waiting to go into surgery.There was a large family presence outside the hospital Monday afternoon. Tensions were high and the family was at odds with each other, with the two sides needing to be separated by police.The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were not injured, state police said. It is not yet known what led to the shooting.An investigation by Illinois State Police is ongoing.Early Walker and the organization I'm Telling Don't Shoot said they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.Children appear to be falling victim to gun violence in increasing numbers in 2020.At least 14 children under 18 years old have died in Chicago from gun violence since June 20, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. Four of them were 10 years old or younger.