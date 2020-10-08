10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after South Chicago shooting in Russell Square Park, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night, police confirmed.She remained hospitalized Thursday morning, police said.Chicago police said the girl was shot in Russel Square Park in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.Police said the girl was in the park with a group of friends when a male who was known to the group approached them and fired shots.The girl was struck in the back, fire officials said. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.