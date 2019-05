Yvette Diaz.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl missing from the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.Yvette Diaz was last seen in the 5200-block of West Congress Parkway in Austin..She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a blue book bag. Diaz is described as 5 feet tall, 152 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.