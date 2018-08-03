Girl, 12, found safe in NYC after going missing from Reagan National Airport

Police said 12-year-old JinJing Ma is believed to be in "extreme danger" after she was possibly abducted by an unknown woman at Reagan National Airport in Virginia.

ARLINGTON, Virginia --
The missing 12-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert when she was believed to have been abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport has been found safe in Queens.

This is a breaking news alert. See the original story below:

Officials say a girl believed to have been abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday was seen interacting with a couple while her tour group was at the World Trade Center site recently, and left the airport in a car with New York license plates.

"Right now we believe the contact up in New York is connected to the contact here in D.C.," said Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Chief of Police David Huchler.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old JinJing Ma on Thursday.


Police said Ma is believed to be in "extreme danger" after she was possibly abducted from Reagan Washington National by an unknown Asian woman in her 40s.

Ma, visiting America from China on a group tour, checked in at the airport before leaving the group, meeting with her potential abductor, changing clothes, then leaving the airport with the woman. An Amber Alert was issued when the tour group realized she was missing.

By then, the woman and a man drove away with Ma in a white 2016-2018 Infiniti QX-60 with unknown New York tags, Huchler said. Police have lost track of the vehicle and so far cannot read the license plate.
Ma was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a black jacket. She has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall.

The potential abductor was last seen wearing a black dress. Police said Ma, the woman and the man all appeared to change their clothes during the operation.

Both the woman and the man are considered suspects.

Authorities are still working to contact Ma's parents.

