Angelica Villapando.

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl missing from the city's Southwest Side.No one has seen or heard from Angelica Villapando since 4 p.m. Sunday. Police said she was last seen near Damen Avenue and 49th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Angelica is described by police as a 5 foot tall Hispanic girl and has brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives as 312-747-8380.