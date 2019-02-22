Girl, 12, missing from East Garfield Park: police

Tishawn Jackson. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A 12-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday morning from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Tishawn Jackson was last seen at 8 a.m. in the 3300-block of West Maypole Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

She was described as a 5-foot-3, 90-pound black girl, police said. When she disappeared, she was wearing a blue-and-yellow cap, purple coat, blue pants and black-and-gray boots.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.
