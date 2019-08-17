Girl, 12, shot after bullet flies into Burnside home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl was shot Saturday after a stray bullet flew into her home on Chicago's South Side.She was in a bedroom in the Burnside neighborhood at around 4:20 a.m., when two men unleashed gunfire from the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred near 92nd and Ellis.A bullet ripped through a window and hit the girl in the left shoulder, police said. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.The victim is in serious condition after having surgery Saturday, according to the girl's family. She'll need another surgery, her mother said.The bullet traveled through her stomach, "rupturing her lung, liver and main artery, which all have been repaired," she said.No one is in custody.Area South detectives are investigating.