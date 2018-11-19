Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Girl, 13, missing from Sheridan Park found
WLS
Monday, November 19, 2018 07:04PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police say a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Sheridan Park neighborhood on the North Side has been found.
No further details have been provided by police.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
