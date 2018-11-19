Girl, 13, missing from Sheridan Park

Lashia Wells. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who is missing from the Sheridan Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Lashia Wells was last seen Saturday in the 4400 block of North Magnolia Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Wells is described as a 5-foot-2 black girl weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jogging suit and a purple and blue The North Face jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
