Girl, 13, wounded in Burnside bedroom

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl was shot Saturday in Burnside on the South Side.She was in a bedroom in a residence in the 9200 block of South Ellis Avenue around 4:20 a.m. when two males unleashed gunfire from the sidewalk, Chicago police said.A bullet ripped through a window and hit the girl in the shoulder, police said. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where her condition was stabilized.No one is in custody.Area South detectives are investigating.