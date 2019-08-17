Girl, 13, wounded in Burnside bedroom

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl was shot Saturday in Burnside on the South Side.

She was in a bedroom in a residence in the 9200 block of South Ellis Avenue around 4:20 a.m. when two males unleashed gunfire from the sidewalk, Chicago police said.

A bullet ripped through a window and hit the girl in the shoulder, police said. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.
