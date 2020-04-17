2 killed, including 14-year-old girl, in Park Manor crash after SUV runs red light, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed and a woman critically injured in a crash in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood Thursday night, police said.The girl was riding in a Toyota sedan driven by a 41-year-old woman in the 6900-block of South State Street when at about 10:45 p.m. it was struck by a Chevrolet SUV that ran a red light, police said.The girl was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The 56-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.The 41-year-old woman driving the Toyota was transported to a hospital in critical condition.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating the crash.