Girl, 14, dies after she and sister, 12, struck by big rig while walking to school

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- A 14-year-old girl died after she and her 12-year-old sister were struck by a big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park Thursday morning, police said.

Los Angeles Fire responded to the incident at approximately 7:56 a.m. LAPD Detective Moises Castillo said the girls had a green light at 37th and Broadway. When they began to cross the street, the big rig crashed into them.

"They get sucked in underneath the truck, and another driver actually flags the driver and said, 'Hey, there's somebody underneath your truck,'" Castillo said.

The 12-year-old was described to be in grave condition.

The truck driver and witness called 911 and rendered aid. The driver, who appeared very distraught at the scene, and owner of the truck are cooperating with the police investigation.

"Basically, he didn't see them. He felt something, but it wasn't until that driver that flagged him down that he realized that he actually ran over someone," Castillo said.

The detective said there was no evidence of any alcohol or drugs and that investigators will look at his cellphone data, but Castillo added that so far, there is no evidence that he was distracted behind the wheel.

Detectives had a friend of the sisters' return to where the accident happened. She said she saw everything.

"She pretty much told us that she saw the driver looking down, so she's not sure if he was on the phone... but he had his head down and she tried to get his attention to stop. He continued for a few seconds or a few feet, and he finally noticed her, then he stopped. She ran to render aid, called 911. She actually grabbed her friend's hand and said, 'Hang in there, you're going to be OK,'" Castillo explained.

Castillo later tweeted a photo of the sisters, named Marlene and Amy.



The L.A. County District Attorney's Office will determine whether any criminal charges will be filed against the driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacar crashtraffic fatalitieschildren injuriesteenagerssiblingsu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News