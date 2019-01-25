Girl, 14, escapes from attempted kidnapping in Marquette Park

A 14-year-old girl managed to fight off two men who tried to kidnap her on Chicago's South Side.The incident occurred at about 7:16 p.m. in front of Tarkington Elementary School in the 3300-block of West 71st Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood.Police said the two suspects pulled up in a black 4-door car and tried to pull the girl inside while unbuckling her pants. She broke free and ran away.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.