Girl, 14, killed in Dyer, Ind. house fire ID'd

DYER, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 14-year-old girl killed in a house fire in unincorporated Dyer Indiana on Sunday.

The St. John Fire Department responded to calls about a house fire on State Line Road sometime after 6:30 a.m., Crown Point Fire Department Chief Dave Crane.said. Officials said a couple and their two teenage granddaughters were inside of the home during the time of the fire.

Firefighters believed the teens were trapped inside one bedroom. They were able to rescue one of the teens, Crane said.

Firefighters later found the second teen, 14-year-old Jasmine Levi, in a hallway; they believe she was attempting to escape at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crane.

The grandmother and other granddaughter were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At least three firefighters were also treated for heat-related issues, authorities said.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dyerwoman injureddeadly firehouse fireteen killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chance the Snapper finally caught
R. Kelly in court Tuesday for arraignment on federal sex crime charges
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who then posted photos of corpse
2-year-old Mich. girl with autism missing while on family camping trip
Troubleshooters: Warning about pet leasing agreements
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'
Show More
Delivery driver shoots teen who allegedly robbed him at gunpoint
Meek Mill scheduled to appear in Superior Court
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
Austrian official OKs Chicago extradition for Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash
Holocaust Survivor: 'I wouldn't be here today' without women who saved her life at Auschwitz
More TOP STORIES News