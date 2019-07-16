Girl, 14, killed in Dyer, Ind. house fire ID'd

DYER, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 14-year-old girl killed in a house fire in unincorporated Dyer Indiana on Sunday.The St. John Fire Department responded to calls about a house fire on State Line Road sometime after 6:30 a.m., Crown Point Fire Department Chief Dave Crane.said. Officials said a couple and their two teenage granddaughters were inside of the home during the time of the fire.Firefighters believed the teens were trapped inside one bedroom. They were able to rescue one of the teens, Crane said.Firefighters later found the second teen, 14-year-old Jasmine Levi, in a hallway; they believe she was attempting to escape at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crane.The grandmother and other granddaughter were transported to the hospital in critical condition.At least three firefighters were also treated for heat-related issues, authorities said.Officials said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.