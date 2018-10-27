Girl, 14, located after missing for weeks from Logan Square

CHICAGO --A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side has been found, according to police.
Mirella Santos was last seen Oct. 12 in the area near Kimball and Diversey avenues, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
The alert was cancelled by police Saturday morning, with authorities saying Santos had been located and was safe. Further details were not provided.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)