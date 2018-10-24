Girl, 14, missing for weeks from Logan Square

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.Mirella Santos was last seen Oct. 12 in the area near Kimball and Diversey avenues, according to Chicago police.Santos is often in the area near Milwaukee and Central Park avenues, about a block northwest from where she went missing, police said.She was described as a 5-foot-6, 130 pound girl with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.Anyone with information of her whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.