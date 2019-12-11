Girl, 14, missing for weeks from West Lawn: police

CHICAGO -- A teenage girl was reported missing from West Lawn on the Southwest Side.Lourdes Pardo, 14, was last seen Nov. 1 in the 6200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, Chicago police said.Police described Pardo as a 5-foot-3, 110-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. She may be carrying a black backpack with brown suede on the bottom.Pardo may be in the company of Erik Hernandez, who was also reported missing Nov. 1, police said.Anyone with information about Pardo's location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.