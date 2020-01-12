Girl, 14, missing from Homan Square: police

Alliyah Vaughans was last seen Jan. 9 and is missing from the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Homan Square on the West Side.

Alliyah Vaughans was last seen Jan. 9 and is missing from the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Alliyah is a 5-foot-1, 100-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohoman squaremissing girlmissing childrenmissing teenager
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US soldier from Aurora killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Winter storm causes flooding across Chicago area; flight delays at O'Hare, Midway
Woman killed in crash with FedEx truck on I-90: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, late snow Sunday
Chicago community groups team up to help end human trafficking
State to update birth certificates for transgender dads
South Loop bar creates 'Royal' cocktails; proceeds will go to Australia wildfire relief
Show More
Armed robber hits Schaumburg Jewel store
Video captures apartment fire, explosion in Wisconsin
Pet bunny hops over rooftops to hang out with feline bestie
Middle school teacher faces child porn charges in NW suburbs
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
More TOP STORIES News