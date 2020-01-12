Girl, 14, missing from Homan Square: police

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Homan Square on the West Side.Alliyah Vaughans was last seen Jan. 9 and is missing from the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.Alliyah is a 5-foot-1, 100-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. No clothing description was provided.Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.