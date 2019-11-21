Girl, 14, missing from Lawndale is at 'high risk:' police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl who went missing from Lawndale on the West Side and is at "high risk."

Armoni Wilson, 14, was last seen about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said. Wilson has mental health issues that place her in danger.

Police described Wilson as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion.

She was wearing an olive green North Face jacket, a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and purple Timberland boots when she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about Wilson's location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalemissing girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer but rainy and windy Thursday
Hepatitis A cases traced to blackberries sold at Ill. Fresh Thyme stores
Show More
Video captures frightening attack on man in Philadelphia
Cannabis Facts Chicago: Mayor, city launch recreational weed awareness campaign
Michelle Obama receives Grammy nomination
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
UChicago Medical Center trauma programs again close as strike looms
More TOP STORIES News