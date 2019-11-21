Girl, 14, missing from Lawndale is at 'high risk:' police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl who went missing from Lawndale on the West Side and is at "high risk."Armoni Wilson, 14, was last seen about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said. Wilson has mental health issues that place her in danger.Police described Wilson as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion.She was wearing an olive green North Face jacket, a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and purple Timberland boots when she went missing, police said.Anyone with information about Wilson's location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.