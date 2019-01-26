Girl, 14, missing from Park Manor since Friday

Rozaria Green is missing from the Park Manor neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via Sun-Times Media Wire)

CHICAGO --
A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday morning from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Rozaria Green, of the 7000 block of S. St. Lawrence Avenue, was last seen Friday wearing a rose and gold shiny coat, black stretch pants and short black boots, according to Chicago police.

She was described by police as a 5-foot-5, 190-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black eyes and black hair with red streaks and braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagermissing personChicagoPark Manor
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, leads to crashes, water main break
'Serious' crash involving 2 semis, passenger vehicle closes all lanes on eastbound I-80
VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten CPD officers in video with more than 1M views
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
NYC man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Man, 81, in critical condition after woman shoots him in South Chicago
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cold, light snow in the evening Saturday
Man arrested, charged after smashing woman's windshield with bare hands
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Milkman catches falling baby in China
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
More News