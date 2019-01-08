Girl, 14, reported missing from Lakeview

Lesley Peralta. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Monday from the Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side.

Lesley Peralta was last seen about 9:30 p.m. in the 3000-block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a pink jacket, black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black Nike shoes, police said. Peralta was described as 5-feet tall and 110 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
