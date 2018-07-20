Girl, 14, reported missing from McKinley Park found safe

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A teenage girl reported missing Thursday from the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side has been found safe, Chicago police said.

The 14-year-old girl was reunited with her family. No further details were released.
