Girl, 14, reported missing from McKinley Park found safe
WLS
Friday, July 20, 2018 09:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A teenage girl reported missing Thursday from the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side has been found safe, Chicago police said.
The 14-year-old girl was reunited with her family. No further details were released.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
