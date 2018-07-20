Girl, 14, reported missing from McKinley Park

Kenya Keefer. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
A teenage girl was reported missing Thursday from the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Kenya Keefer, 14, was last seen Wednesday in the 2100 block of West 35th Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Keefer was described as a 5-foot-3, 130-pound black girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion. She was last wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts, flip flops and a black bag.

She's known to spend time around 49th Street and Ashland, and Archer and Ashland, police said.

Anyone with information about Keefer's whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
