Girl, 14, shot in chest during planned exchange on West Side, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest by someone she had planned to purchase an item from in Little Village Friday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the West Side neighborhood near the 2300 block of S. Drake Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., police said.

Chicago police said the teen approached a female on the sidewalk after arranging to buy an item from her. The teen told police that the alleged offender shot her during the exchange.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to CPD.

The offender fled in a white sedan, and no one is in custody at this time, police said.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicago shootingteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Police officer body slams man accused of spitting on cop
Portage Park SWAT situation ends after hours-long standoff
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
London police fatally shoot suspect in attack that killed 2
Police crack down on misuse of handicapped-accessible parking across Illinois
Witness to Laquan Mcdonald's fatal shooting settles lawsuit
Show More
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted for 6 days, police say
Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday
Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys
More TOP STORIES News