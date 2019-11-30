Girl, 14, shot in chest during planned exchange on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest by someone she had planned to purchase an item from in Little Village Friday, police said.The shooting occurred in the West Side neighborhood near the 2300 block of S. Drake Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., police said.Chicago police said the teen approached a female on the sidewalk after arranging to buy an item from her. The teen told police that the alleged offender shot her during the exchange.The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to CPD.The offender fled in a white sedan, and no one is in custody at this time, police said.Area Central Detectives are investigating.