Girl, 14, critically injured in Englewood shooting, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting Friday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.
Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 6700-block of South Parnell Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.
The girl was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in very critical condition, fire officials said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
