Girl, 14, shot in Little Village marks 4th child unintentionally wounded in Chicago over weekend

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was accidentally shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred inside an apartment building near 24th and Troy Street Saturday at around 1 p.m.

It marks the seventh child shot in the city since Friday.

RELATED: Child accidentally shoots boy, girl inside Bronzeville home, hours after Lawndale sibling shooting, Chicago police say

RELATED: Boy, 11, shot by 7-year-old sister in North Lawndale, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 7-year-old girl shot her 11-year-old brother in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night. It appears the shooting was accidental.



Police said a 14-year-old girl was shot in the face by a 15-year-old boy.

Neighbors said the girl's boyfriend was handling a gun when it went off and hit her in the face. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Neighbors said they heard two gun shots.

At this time, police say the shooting was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

It also marks the fourth juvenile hit by accidental gunfire in the city since Friday night.
