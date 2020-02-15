Girl, 14, wounded in accidental shooting in Little Village; fourth child unintentionally wounded in Chicago in one weekend

This is the fourth child to be accidentally wounded in the city this weekend.
The victim was with a 15-year-old male acquaintance in the 2400 block of South Troy Street.
The boy was handling the gun when it somehow went off, according to police.
The girl was struck in the cheek and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The circumstances of how the gun discharged is under investigation.
The teenage boy is now in police custody.
Area Central Detectives are investigating.