Girl, 14, wounded in accidental shooting in Little Village; fourth child unintentionally wounded in Chicago in one weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was accidentally shot Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

This is the fourth child to be accidentally wounded in the city this weekend.

RELATED: Child accidentally shoots boy, girl inside Bronzeville home, hours after Lawndale sibling shooting, Chicago police say

RELATED: Boy, 11, shot by 7-year-old sister in North Lawndale, Chicago police say
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police said a 7-year-old girl shot her 11-year-old brother in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night. It appears the shooting was accidental.



The victim was with a 15-year-old male acquaintance in the 2400 block of South Troy Street.

The boy was handling the gun when it somehow went off, according to police.

The girl was struck in the cheek and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The circumstances of how the gun discharged is under investigation.

The teenage boy is now in police custody.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagechicago shootinggun safetyteen shotchicago violenceguns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurora memorial remembers those killed in Henry Pratt shooting 1 year later
Security guard charged with shooting man inside Garfield Park liquor store
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
Child accidentally shoots boy, girl inside Bronzeville home: CPD
Two more suburban pot shops approved
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Northbrook woman charged in Deerfield hit-and-run that critically hurt boy
Show More
Mother of three children killed at Indiana bus stop faces no charges
14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder
6 seriously injured, including 3 teens, in South Side shooting
Man, 22, pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News