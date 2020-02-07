Girl, 15, missing from Aurora since December; police consider teen endangered

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl has been missing from west suburban Aurora since December, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.Aurora police are considering Jenifer Gonzalez an endangered missing person.She is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 160 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes, police said. She left her home in Aurora Dec. 8 and hasn't returned since.Gonzalez is a habitual runaway but usually returns after a few days and contacts her family while she's gone.Detectives have followed up on a number of leads regarding Gonzalez's possible whereabouts, but they have been unable to find her. There also has been no contact from her in a number of weeks, police said.Anyone with information about Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5000 or dial 911.