Girl, 15, missing from Chinatown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police asked for the public's assistance Tuesday in searching for a missing teenager.

Precious Wilson, 15, was last in contact with friends and family Sunday, and is missing from the 300-block of West 23rd Street in Chicago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Wilson is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black Adidas pants with a white stripe, police said.

Call 911 or Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380 for more information or with details related to where Wilson might be.
