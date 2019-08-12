Girl, 15, missing from Marquette Park

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.Andrea Tovar was last seen Aug. 7 and is missing from the 3100-block of West 66th Street, Chicago police said in an alert. She is often in the area of 59th Street and Pulaski Road.She is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.