Girl, 15, missing from Marquette Park

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Andrea Tovar was last seen Aug. 7 and is missing from the 3100-block of West 66th Street, Chicago police said in an alert. She is often in the area of 59th Street and Pulaski Road.

She is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marquette parkchicagomissing girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
46 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Girl, 8, shot at family gathering in Humboldt Park
Skimming device found at Loop Target ATM
Images released of 3 suspects in robbery at South Loop CTA station
Mattress thrown from West Loop high-rise nearly hits man
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday, with risk of severe evening storms
Show More
Lucky Charms to sell bags of 'Magically Delicious Marshmallows'
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
Equifax Data Breach: Avoid fake settlement claim scams
Boy, 14, missing from Logan Square
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
More TOP STORIES News