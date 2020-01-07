Girl, 15, missing from Oswego may be in danger: police

OSWEGO -- A teenage girl who may be in danger was reported missing last weekend from west suburban Oswego.
Samantha Rosenwinkel, 15, was last seen about 12:20 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 700-block of Magnolia Court, Oswego police said.
Police described Rosenwinkel as a 5-foot-3, 154-pound girl wearing a white shawl, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes.
Rosenwinkel has a condition that places her in danger, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oswego police at 630-551-7356.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
