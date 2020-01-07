Girl, 15, missing from Oswego may be in danger: police

Samantha Rosenwinkel. (Oswego police)

OSWEGO -- A teenage girl who may be in danger was reported missing last weekend from west suburban Oswego.

Samantha Rosenwinkel, 15, was last seen about 12:20 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 700-block of Magnolia Court, Oswego police said.

Police described Rosenwinkel as a 5-foot-3, 154-pound girl wearing a white shawl, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes.

Rosenwinkel has a condition that places her in danger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oswego police at 630-551-7356.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oswegomissing girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police warn of Near North Side robberies
LIVE | State Dept. briefing after stampede in Iran
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Loop menswear store robbed for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges
Transgender students get unrestricted access to locker rooms at north suburban school
Show More
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Peppa Pig World of Play coming to Woodfield Mall
Chicago Red Stars trade for Kealia Ohai
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday
Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya attack
More TOP STORIES News