Girl, 15, missing from Oswego reunited with family

OSWEGO -- A teenage girl who was reported missing last weekend from west suburban Oswego was found.

Samantha Rosenwinkel, 15, was last seen about 12:20 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 700 block of Magnolia Court, Oswego police said.

Police canceled her missing person alert Tuesday evening, saying she was found safe and reunited with family.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
