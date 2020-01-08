Girl, 15, missing from Oswego reunited with family

OSWEGO -- A teenage girl who was reported missing last weekend from west suburban Oswego was found.
Samantha Rosenwinkel, 15, was last seen about 12:20 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 700 block of Magnolia Court, Oswego police said.
Police canceled her missing person alert Tuesday evening, saying she was found safe and reunited with family.
