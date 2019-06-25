Teen says man she met at McDonald's stabbed her over 10 times, tried to rape, kill her in Morgan Park; suspect photos released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5361107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police released photos of the suspect Monday evening.A neighbor said the girl was stabbed more than 10 times and she claimed a man she met at a McDonald's was trying to rape and kill her.The 15-year-old girl is recovering at Advocate Christ Hospital Monday morning, where she was taken in serious condition.The attack happened Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The girl said she met a man earlier at a McDonald's at 116th and Halsted streets around lunch time.Police said the suspect was able to talk the girl into accompanying him to a secluded wooded area in the 108000-block of South Bishop Street where he then grabbed her from behind, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then stabbed the girl with a fixed blade kitchen knife, police said.The victim was able to defend herself with a tree branch and the suspect then fled, according to police.Police described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 19 and 25, 5 ft. 9 in. to 6 ft. tall, and 125 to 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black "Jordan" zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and Nike tennis shoes. Police released surveillance images of the suspect Monday evening.The girl knocked on Tracy Carey's door near 108th and Bishop streets, screaming for help."I was trying to keep her calm so I could stay calm, and she was just in a panic. And I made her sit down because she was bleeding really bad," Carey said.Carey said the girl told her she was a runaway. She appeared to be in shock and badly hurt but remained conscious and was able to talk to her.She gave some information about her family, but nothing about the man who attacked her.Reggie Dunlap, another neighbor, got concerned when he noticed blood on the girl."She said she was stabbed over 10 times," Dunlap said. "He tried to rape and kill her.""It just sends a message that, you know, it's still dangerous out here on the street but she's still somebody's baby and he never should have snatched her, got with her and took her to that wooded area," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "We aim to find this individual."Police said they have no motive at this point. No one is in custody.