Girl, 15, recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A neighbor said the girl was stabbed more than 10 times and she claimed a man she met at a McDonald's was trying to rape and kill her.

The 15-year-old girl is recovering at Advocate Christ Hospital Monday morning, where she was taken in serious condition.

The attack happened Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The girl said she met a man earlier at a McDonald's at 114th and Halsted streets around lunch time.

Then, he drove her to a wooded area and attacked her where she somehow managed to get away. The girl knocked on Tracy Carey's door near 108th and Bishop streets, screaming for help.

"I was trying to keep her calm so I could stay calm and she was just in a panic and I made her sit down because she was bleeding really bad," Carey said.

Carey said the girl told her she was a runaway. She appeared to be in shock and badly hurt, but remained conscious and was able to talk to her.

She gave some information about her family, but nothing about the man who attacked her.

Reggie Dunlap, another neighbor, got concerned when he noticed blood on the girl.

"She said she was stabbed over 10 times," Dunlap said. "He tried to rape and kill her."

Police said they have no motive at this point. No one is in custody.
