Chicago shooting: Girl, 15, injured in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in North Lawndale Monday.
According to police, the girl was walking on South Kedzie Avenue toward Roosevelt Road with her sister when the pair heard gunshots and the 15-year-old felt pain.
The teen looked down and realized she had been shot. Her sister called 911, police said.
The girl was shot in the upper leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, CPD said. Detectives will be reviewing video from a nearby McDonald's and said they believe at this time it was a drive-by shooting.
No further details about the girl have been released and police did not say whether they thought she was or was not the intended target. No one is currently in custody.
The shooting happened by the same McDonald's where 7-year-old Jasyln Adams was shot and killed earlier this year.
