Girl, 15, shot on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The girl is the 24th child shot in Chicago since May 22,

Police said the girl was a passenger in a car with her family traveling southbound in the 500-block of Lake Shore Drive at about 11:37 p.m.

Their car was stopped at a red light and police said when the light turned green, someone from inside a four-door red Ford Expedition fired shots, hitting the teen.

The girl was driven by family to MacNeal Hospital and she was then transferred to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police ,a witness inside the teen's car says the attacker wasn't familiar to them and wasn't interacting at all with the family before the shooting.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

The teen the 138th juvenile shot in Chicago this year according to police data. That's around a 20% jump from last year.
