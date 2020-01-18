Girl, 16, killed in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Friday evening in a vacant lot in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 6700-block of South Parnell Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

According to police, a witness said a silver sedan drove up and three males got out before one of them fired shots at the victim, then fled northbound on Parnell and eastbound on Marquette.

The girl was shot in the head, neck and back, police said. She was rushed to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in "very critical" condition, where she later died.

No one is in custody, police said. Area South detectives continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
